The fastest car in the world is worth $3 million—here's how it rides

On Thursday's episode of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage," racer Jessi Combs shows off the $2.9 million 2017 Bugatti Chiron, which can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 261 mph. That makes it, according to Leno, the fastest mph-car in the world. (The car with the world's fastest acceleration is the 2018 Dodge Demon, which Leno also drives in the episode alongside Rock 'n' Roll legend Dee Snider.)

The Bugatti is nothing Combs can't handle. She was given the nickname the "fastest women on four wheels" after setting a world land-speed record in 2013 at 398 mph.

"Why don't we have Jessi go first," Leno says. "This way, if there are any cops out there, I can go, 'Your honor, she's crazy! I don't know what happened!'"

When they start the engine, the host notes, "It feels powerful. Let's see what we can do without going to prison."