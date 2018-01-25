How to master the one skill billionaires have in common

Imagine if you could start a company as an equal partner with Bill Gates, using his immense business acumen to build an empire. Consider what would happen if Warren Buffett was your personal investment advisor, showing you how to make millions in the market. Or forget money, and envision how your life would change if the Dalai Lama tutored you on how to find your purpose and feel fulfilled.

Any of us would be lucky to have one of these people as a mentor. But what if you could have all of them, and hundreds of other billionaires, entrepreneurs, and luminaries, on speed dial?

Investor, speaker, and member of The Oracles, Tai Lopez believes you can. He's built an eight-figure online empire from nothing by tapping into a network of the best mentors on the planet — some of whom he doesn't even know or are no longer alive.

His secret? He reads an insane number of books. Lopez blazes through one book a day from some of history's greatest minds, and he credits his success in business to this ability. In the process, he's built the world's biggest book following, with over 13 million social media followers. And just from YouTube alone, Lopez has over one billion minutes watched.