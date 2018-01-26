Here's how Trello sets its remote workers up for success

Recently, major companies like IBM, Aetna and Bank of America have called their remote employees back in the office to improve collaboration and productivity. But one CEO who has vowed to keep his remote policy and prove its effectiveness is Trello's Michael Pryor.
He tells CNBC Make It that his New York City-based company implemented a remote policy in 2012 after making an exception for a talented developer who had to relocate for personal reasons. Now, with 60 percent of the 100-person company taking advantage of the flexible work option, Trello uses a non-traditional screening process to ensure a candidate is a good fit for their culture.
Rather than relying on the standard in-person interview, Pryor tests an applicant's ability to communicate and work effectively outside of the office by screening everyone via a video call and asking questions about their at-home work space.