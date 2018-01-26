Here's how Trello sets its remote workers up for success

"If we decide to hire someone then we go through this process of asking, 'Do you have an office with a door that closes? If you don't and you live in a studio, then you have to go find a co-working space if you take this job," Pryor says he tells all applicants.

Depending on the candidate's response, Trello will either help the potential employee purchase a desk and chair for their home office or pay for them to work out of a co-working space.

"We spend a lot of time at the end of an interview trying to figure out if someone is set up for success before they start working," he says.

Pryor also makes a conscious effort to ensure all employees at his company feel a sense of collaboration regardless of whether they are in the office or at home.

"There is this sort of middle ground where you have to force yourself to create a level playing field for everyone in order for that remote person to be successful and for that arrangement to be successful," he says. "What I mean by that is you don't have a meeting where everyone is in a conference room and that one person is on a screen. You all just get on the video conference from your desk."