Tom Brady's former backup will out-earn Brady for Super Bowl LII—here's why

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may be bringing home another Vince Lombardi Trophy next Sunday, but his former backup, Jimmy Garoppolo, will bring home more cash.
Garoppolo, who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers earlier this season, isn't competing in Super Bowl LII. His new team didn't even make the playoffs. Still, as Sports Illustrated points out, the 26-year-old quarterback will take home more (after income taxes) from Sunday night's game than Brady.
Here's how.
For starters, you don't have to be on the current roster to qualify for post-season bonuses. As Michael McCann and Robert Raiola of SI explain: "For the conference championships and the Super Bowl, the list of qualified players expands to include former players who were on the active or inactive lists for at least eight games that season (or post-season) and are not currently on the roster for another team in the same conference."