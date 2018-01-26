Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary both say Ayn Rand is one of their favorite authors—here's why

O'Leary counts Rand's 1957 book, "Atlas Shrugged," as a favorite, he tells The New York Times Magazine. The book explores the relationship between acting in your own self interest and finding economic prosperity.

It shaped O'Leary's impression of capitalism, he tells The Times.

"I realized that in capitalism, either you believe in the intrinsic concept about the pursuit of wealth and why it's good for you, or you don't," he says. "I never question it. I never even think for a second that it was not the right path.

"To me there is darkness and light. Capitalism is the light. Socialism is the darkness. Nothing could ever change my mind about that," he explains.

Kevin O'Leary considers Rand a person to admire, according to a 2006 interview with The Montreal Gazette.

"She was a hardcore capitalist," he says. "I'm slightly right of Attila the Hun so I appreciate her work."