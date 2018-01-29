5 things your boss wants you to try in the new year

"If you have an organizational or another idea that would help things run more smoothly in the office, let your boss know! They will likely appreciate it . . . and implementing it could make everyone's jobs a lot easier," says Valerie Streif, Senior Advisor with Mentat, a San Francisco–based organization for job seekers.
In the example above, creating a place where the leader and their employees could note things they needed to talk about during the week allowed for a level of preparation that made sure the check-in was efficient and effective.
Resolutions have a way of failing before New Year's Day even ends. Commit to making things different with these career resolutions, and you'll end 2018 happier with your work, your relationships to co-workers, and your outlook heading in 2019.
Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!
Don't miss: How Mark Zuckerberg, Melinda Gates and other leaders approach New Year's resolutions
This article originally appeared on Glassdoor.