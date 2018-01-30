This is the moment Jessica Simpson says she felt her career 'explode'

Today, Jessica Simpson is a business mogul. In 2016, she sold a majority stake in her booming lifestyle brand, the Jessica Simpson Collection, which Forbes reported was then bringing in $1 billion annually, helping the star amass a net worth of $170 million.

Before that, she was a pop star with a slew of other successes: Her 2006 album "A Public Affair" sold over 100,000 copies in its first week, according to Rolling Stone, and singles like "These Boots are Made for Walkin'" and "Come Over" were hits. She's appeared in TV shows like MTV's Newlyweds (2003) and movies including "The Dukes of Hazzard" (2005) and "Employee of the Month" (2006).

So it can be easy to forget Simpson was once a struggling artist. But the celebrity entrepreneur and mom hasn't forgotten. Simpson recently shared a moment she felt was pivotal in her career.

On Wednesday, Simpson posted on Instagram a 2004 throwback video from ABC's now defunct "The Nick & Jessica Variety Hour," which Simpson hosted with her then-husband, Nick Lachey. In her post, Simpson calls the duet of "Who Will Save Your Soul" with the song's original singer, Jewel, "The moment I felt my career explode."