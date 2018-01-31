Tiffany Haddish says Kevin Hart once loaned her $300 and won't let her pay him back

Tiffany Haddish may have become a household name for her starring role in "Girls Trip," or her historic appearance as the first black woman stand-up to host "Saturday Night Live," but she didn't rise to comedy's top ranks overnight.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Haddish opens up about her early career days, when she lived out of her car, and how fellow comedian Kevin Hart gave her the motivation — and money —she needed to move her life and career in a new direction.
The two were working on a sketch comedy show together at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles, when Hart learned that Haddish was living in her car. She says he gave her $300 to find a place to stay.
"I would park my car in Beverly Hills and I would sleep over there, and the police would come every morning and make me move," says the 38-year-old. "That was like my wake-up call. I got to know a lot of police officers like that."