NFL star Richard Sherman uses this mental exercise to prepare for big games

Richard Sherman is used to performing under pressure.

For seven seasons, the Seattle Seahawks cornerback has spent many a Sunday playing for a national audience, he's been to two Super Bowls and he has a $57.4 million contract.

To do his best on game day, Sherman tells CNBC Make It he uses a simple trick: Positive thinking.

"It's kind of a meditation technique," says Sherman.

Before every game, he takes a few moments to get into a clear mindset and think about what he would like to accomplish on the field. Specifically, he thinks about past success.

"I've had great games before. I've made great plays. I've done the things like I would be looking to do again," Sherman explains. "I think about those moments. I recreate those plays. I remember how I was in those moments, especially if I'm having self doubt."

Sherman, who grew up in Compton, California and graduated from Stanford University, has been known to be mentally strong and determined since he was a kid.