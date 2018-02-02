Bill Belichick rarely takes time off, and it could be key to his success

Bill Belichick is one of the leading coaches in NFL history, with a record-shattering five Super Bowl wins to his name. The New England Patriots head coach is aiming to score his sixth big win with the team this Sunday, February 4, and he hasn't stopped preparing

"He's just obsessed by the beauty of the game," CNBC contributor Suzy Welch said about Belichick a segment of CNBC's "Power Lunch" on Thursday.

Belichick's father was also a coach, Welch pointed out, which spurred his love for football and his "superhuman fixation on preparation" by watching games to perfect his strategy.

"He has a methodology for winning and he's not experimenting right now," Welch said. "The game is won long before he hits the field."

As a result, the Patriots coach rarely ever takes a vacation and it may just be the secret to his success.

In a rare, wide-ranging interview in 2017, Belichick said he spends little time away from his team in order to gain a competitive edge.