Here's how much money tonight's Super Bowl champs will earn

The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots will face off during the Super Bowl Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.

Tonight's champs won't just bring home the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy. Each player will also get a nice bonus check for $112,000.

Both the Eagles and Patriots have already earned $79,000 this postseason for their first two playoff wins ($28,000 for the divisional round and $51,000 for the conference championship), meaning they have the chance to bring home a total of $191,000.

The runner ups will receive $56,000 for Sunday's game, putting their total playoff bonus at $135,000.