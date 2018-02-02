VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's how much money tonight's Super Bowl champs will earn

Rob Tringali | SportsChrome | Getty Images
New England Patriots will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 Super Bowl.

The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots will face off during the Super Bowl Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.

Tonight's champs won't just bring home the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy. Each player will also get a nice bonus check for $112,000.

Both the Eagles and Patriots have already earned $79,000 this postseason for their first two playoff wins ($28,000 for the divisional round and $51,000 for the conference championship), meaning they have the chance to bring home a total of $191,000.

The runner ups will receive $56,000 for Sunday's game, putting their total playoff bonus at $135,000.

Postseason pay is egalitarian, meaning the starters, backups and injured players will take home the same amount.

Even players not on the current roster can qualify for postseason bonuses, if they were on the active or inactive lists for at least eight games that season. That's why Tom Brady's former backup Jimmy Garoppolo will actually out-earn Brady for this Super Bowl, even though Garoppolo was traded to the San Francisco 49ers earlier this season.

Another perk for the champs: a Super Bowl ring, which can be worth anywhere from $5,000 to $37,000 or more. Plus, of course, the prestige that comes with being national champions.

Disclosure: NBC Sports is televising Sunday's Super Bowl.

