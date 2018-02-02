Legendary coach Bill Belichick's top 5 tips on success and winning

For legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick, winning is pretty much second nature.

His team, the New England Patriots, is looking to secure their second consecutive Super Bowl title this Sunday and Belichick has collected four other championship wins as head coach with the team.

"He is an unsentimental evaluator of people and doesn't let anything get in the way of their performance," says CNBC contributor Suzy Welch on "Power Lunch." "And he's got the Super Bowl rings to prove that that works."

Last year, she spoke with the NFL coach in a rare, wide-ranging interview that touched on a number of topics, including his leadership skills, his keys to winning and his thoughts on star quarterback, Tom Brady.

Here's his advice on achieving success.