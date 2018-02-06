Jeff Bezos tweets about SpaceX rocket launch, Elon Musk replies with kiss emoji

Elon Musk has a really big Tuesday ahead of him. His company, SpaceX, is set to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 1:30 p.m. If successful, the 27-engine behemoth will be the most powerful rocket in use today.

Jeff Bezos took to Twitter Monday to wish his competitor well. In addition to launching Amazon, Bezos founded Blue Origin, a private space company that makes and launches reusable rockets with the ultimate goal of enabling millions of people to live and work in space.

"Gradatim Ferociter" is the motto for Blue Origin and means, "step by step, ferociously."

Musk, not one to let an opportunity for humor pass, thanked Bezos for the well-wishes — and included a winking, kissing emoji.

The response on Twitter to the competitors' civility was effusive, with some calling their mutual affection a "bromance."

The two have tweeted at each other about space accomplishments in the past. For example, in 2015, when Musk landed a rocket for reuse, Bezos tweeted, pointing out that Blue Origin had already done as much.

Tuesday's Falcon Heavy rocket launch, if successful, will carry Musk's cherry red Tesla Roadster to space. Musk Tweeted SpaceX's animated graphic of the liftoff.

