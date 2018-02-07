I tried a $225 hangover cure — and it worked

They saw a void and filled it.

Their bus — and their business — is called Hangover Heaven, a mobile clinic to cure, well, hangovers.

In 2015, they treated 11,000 people in the party capital of America.

"I came up with the idea working in the recovery room," said Burke. He would treat people coming out of surgery who were suffering from headaches or nausea. "These medications are really the same treatments for what is a hangover." That was 2011, and Burke discovered there were no hangover clinics in Las Vegas, just "a couple people running around with a bag of saline." Contrary to popular opinion, dehydration is only one part of a hangover.

Burke created his own cure in an IV and became "patient zero" one morning after waking up with a hangover ("we had a big wine dinner the night before"). After administering the IV, Burke said, "It was amazing. I didn't realize it would work that well."

He set about starting Hangover Heaven. At first, Burke planned to rent a physical space across from The Hard Rock and remodel it. However, the owner wanted him to sign a five-year lease. "I would have been on the hook for about $600,000 if the thing didn't work out," he said. "That's a lot of money, even for an anesthesiologist."