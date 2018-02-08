Self-made billionaire Tilman Fertitta says you must 'hustle' to reach your goals

If you want to reach your goals, you have to be willing to put in the legwork, says self-made billionaire and star of CNBC's "Billion Dollar Buyer" Tilman Fertitta.

Fertitta is the owner of hospitality group Landry's, owner of the Houston Rockets basketball team, and has an estimated net worth of $3.6 billion, according to Forbes.

In this week's episode, the billionaire entrepreneur meets with Giovanna Gabuzzi and Alejandra Ratto, the co-founders of a flavored tea brand called Mar-tea-na.

Although Fertitta is a huge fan of their tea flavors, the company has one glaring problem: Ratto isn't pulling her weight.

"It has been really frustrating between us because when we start [sic] I did all of the teas by myself," says Ratto. "Now I'm in college full-time, so most of the job Gio does it."

However, Gabuzzi can't take on the responsibility of running the tea company by herself especially as they're looking to expand the business.

"If I had a partner that puts in the same work as me, I think our business would be twice as big or three times as big," she says. "I can only do this on my own for so long."

Fertitta advises Gabuzzi to speak with her business partner to see if she's truly invested in the long-term future of the company. "Talk to her and say, 'You've either got to put in the time or move on."

Although he's hesitant about the tension between the two co-founders, Fertitta is willing to entertain a business deal.