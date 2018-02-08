VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

Self-made billionaire Tilman Fertitta says you must 'hustle' to reach your goals

Self-made billionaire: Having this one trait will lead to success in business   

If you want to reach your goals, you have to be willing to put in the legwork, says self-made billionaire and star of CNBC's "Billion Dollar Buyer" Tilman Fertitta.

Fertitta is the owner of hospitality group Landry's, owner of the Houston Rockets basketball team, and has an estimated net worth of $3.6 billion, according to Forbes.

In this week's episode, the billionaire entrepreneur meets with Giovanna Gabuzzi and Alejandra Ratto, the co-founders of a flavored tea brand called Mar-tea-na.

Although Fertitta is a huge fan of their tea flavors, the company has one glaring problem: Ratto isn't pulling her weight.

"It has been really frustrating between us because when we start [sic] I did all of the teas by myself," says Ratto. "Now I'm in college full-time, so most of the job Gio does it."

However, Gabuzzi can't take on the responsibility of running the tea company by herself especially as they're looking to expand the business.

"If I had a partner that puts in the same work as me, I think our business would be twice as big or three times as big," she says. "I can only do this on my own for so long."

Fertitta advises Gabuzzi to speak with her business partner to see if she's truly invested in the long-term future of the company. "Talk to her and say, 'You've either got to put in the time or move on."

Although he's hesitant about the tension between the two co-founders, Fertitta is willing to entertain a business deal.

Here is why this billionaire wanted to have a plane by 35   

The tea drinks are currently mixed by hand but the billionaire wants them in bottles. He instructs the co-founders to bottle them, which Gabuzzi agrees to do.

The businessman is also concerned about the small size of their company. He requests that they write up a pro-forma, which is a summary of present and projected finances that includes revenue and expenses. Ratto volunteers to complete this assignment.

When they next meet with Fertitta, Gabuzzi impresses him with two cases of bottled tea that she packaged and designed herself. But when it comes time to look at Ratto's pro-forma, the financial report falls short of his expectations.

"This isn't a pro-forma," he tells her. The document is lacking vital information from previous years, details on how they plan to grow their company and there are basic financial errors.

"I just have a bunch of words with a bunch of numbers next to it," says Fertitta. "This pro-forma looks like you started it last night."

The billionaire notes that if he can't rely on them to provide a completed pro-forma, he can't rely on them to provide his tea.

Still, he offers to buy 5,000 bottles of their drink at $3 each because they have a unique high-quality product. But there's a caveat: Fertitta will only commit to buying 5,000 if they go out and sell another 5,000 to someone else.

He explains that if they "hustle" to sell those other 5,000 bottles, it will prove to him that they are serious about their business. If they can't, then there's no deal.

"Y'all need to show me that you can get off your behinds and really make something happen," says the billionaire.

"Billion Dollar Buyer" airs on CNBC on Wednesdays at 10pm ET/PT.

