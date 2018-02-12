Arianna Huffington says these 2 things help her tackle self-doubt

Huffington isn't alone when it comes to experiencing self-doubt. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and philanthropist Melinda Gates have also had to overcome this emotion.
In a 2017 Harvard commencement speech, Zuckerberg said that people were interested in buying Facebook during its early years.
While he was against selling Facebook, those around him disagreed and were pressuring him to accept an offer. His refusal led to an internal rift within Facebook's management team and many employees quit.
"After one tense argument, an advisor told me if I didn't agree to sell, I would regret the decision for the rest of my life," said Zuckerberg. "I wondered if I was just wrong, an impostor, a 22-year-old kid who had no idea how the world worked."
Despite his self-doubt, he stuck to his guns, trusted himself and refused to sell. The company is now valued at over $500 billion and the entrepreneur has a net worth of $72.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Gates admits that she's also suffered from self-doubt in a recent LinkedIn post and gives four tips to overcome this negative emotion:
- Recognize that everyone experiences self-doubt
- Reflect on past successes
- Remember you can always improve
- Ask yourself where these feelings are stemming from
In her video interview, Huffington adds that you're more likely to experience self-judgment if you're a perfectionist. "The important thing," she says, "is how quickly we course-correct."
Plus, leaving room for mistakes "makes it easier to deal with that obnoxious voice," says Huffington.
