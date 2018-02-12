Arianna Huffington says these 2 things help her tackle self-doubt

If you've ever experienced self-doubt in your career and want to tackle it in the future, Thrive Global CEO Arianna Huffington has some advice for you: Use laughter and focus on your best qualities.

In a video interview for Amazon, the businesswoman says that every entrepreneur has a certain voice in their head, which she likes to call "The Obnoxious Roommate Living in my Head."

"It's a voice of self-doubt, a voice of self-judgment, a voice that doesn't trust us and questions everything we're doing," says Huffington.

During her early years, Huffington's "obnoxious roommate" had a strong voice and she had to work hard to "evict" that voice from her head.

"I find a sense of humor helps," she says. "I find the other thing that helps is recognizing that voice is not the truth and that voice is not who I am."