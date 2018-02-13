Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim shares her No. 1 tip for success

Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim has achieved a lot more than most 17-year-olds.

In 2016, at the U.S. Snowboarding Grand Prix, she became the first woman in a halfpipe competition to land back-to-back 1080s — a daring trick involving three 360-degree mid-air spins. This year, she completed the trick again at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, wining a gold medal for the U.S. and making her South Korean father's dreams come true.

At the root of her success, she says, is determination.

"I just say, 'Never give up,'" Kim tells CNBC Make It. "I feel like dreams are always a little tricky, you know. But if you just push through the struggles and the hard times, it'll be so worth it in the end, because you will be able to get to your dreams."

It's a mindset she learned from her immigrant parents — her father Jong Jin Kim first arrived in the United states as a 26-year-old with nothing but "$800 and an English-Korean dictionary," ESPN reports.

"Watching my family work so hard has been so inspirational and I think I really got their work ethic," Kim tells CNBC's Carl Quintanilla. "I always want to do the best I can. I'm always working hard."