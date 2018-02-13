Snowboarding gold medalist Chloe Kim: I won't work with sponsors whose messages I don't agree with

Kim, the only athlete in X Games history to earn three gold medals before age 16, won the women's snowboard halfpipe gold on Tuesday at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, in the home country of her parents who were there with an extended family contingent.

In between her runs, Kim tweeted about being "hangry," the state of being angry because you're hungry.

In CNBC's interview, Kim talked about what motivated her to go on Twitter, a social network she says she doesn't use that much.

"I was really bored at the top of the pipe just waiting for my second run," she said, talking about what being "hangry" means in her family. "My mom gets really hangry sometimes. And I definitely got that [from her]. My dad is like, 'It's the worst when you and your mom are hangry, cause it's scary.'"

Kim also reflected on the values she learned from her parents. "Watching my family work so hard has been so inspirational, and I think I really got their work ethic."

CNBC's Carl Quintanilla, who conducted the interview with Kim, wrapped things up asking her to play speed round of this-or-that.

Quintanilla: "Under Armour or Nike?"

Kim: "Nike."

Quintanilla: "Instagram or Twitter?"

Kim: "'Instawitter.'"

Quintanilla: "Ice cream or churros?" Kim also tweeted about ice cream and churros this week.

Kim responded to the ice cream or churros question by saying, "Ice cream."

Quintanilla: "'Star Wars' or 'Star Trek'?"

Kim: "'Star Wars.'"

Quintanilla: "Netflix or Hulu?"

Kim: "Hulu."

Quintanilla: "Alexa or Siri?"

Quintanilla: "Pass?"

Kim: "Pass."

Quintanilla: "Dogs or cats?"

Kim: "Dogs."

Quintanilla: "Olympics or X Games?"

Kim: "Oh, pass."

Quintanilla: "In-N-Out [Burger] or Shake Shack?"

Kim: "In-N-Out."

Quintanilla: "And Spotify and Pandora."

Kim: "Spotify."

Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal owns NBC Sports and NBC Olympics. NBC Olympics is the U.S. broadcast rights holder to all Summer and Winter Games through the year 2032.