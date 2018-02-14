Booze, pizza and sex — what Americans will (and won't) give up for better sleep

People are willing to sacrifice some pretty popular vices — like alcohol and pizza — in exchange for a lifetime of restful sleep, a new survey reveals.

Mattress Advisor surveyed over 1,000 Americans who self-identified as troubled sleepers and asked what they would be willing to give up to ensure quality sleep forever, as well as how much sleep they would give up for a better life.

The results reveal just how desperate many Americans are for sufficient shut-eye.

People are willing to give up alcohol, but not sex

The one thing survey respondents were most willing to give up in exchange for better sleep? Alcohol.

Over half of the survey respondents (53 percent) said they would ditch hooch forever in exchange for a lifetime of restful of sleep. Women (61 percent) and Gen-Xers (62 percent) were the most likely to swap wine, beer and liquor for Zs.

Even millennials would give up alcohol for good, though. Over half the millennial respondents (55 percent) said they would abstain from alcohol for life in exchange for restful sleep.

The second most popular thing sleep-deprived Americans would give up is social media — 43.98 percent of those surveyed say they would kiss goodbye platforms like Twitter and Facebook if it meant a lifetime of restful sleep. Pizza came in third, with 43.93 percent.

However, there are some things people aren't so quick to give up for sleep. Only 14 percent of those surveyed are willing to nix sex for a lifetime of restful snoozing, and only 13 percent would give up music.

Conversely, there are a few things for which people are willing to sacrifice sleep.

Mattress Advisor's survey found that people are willing to give up the most hours of sleep (2.48 hours a night for six months) in exchange for their dream home. The second most popular choice was for their dream job, with respondents willing to give up 2.46 hours of sleep in exchange for the perfect gig.

Interestingly, respondents are only willing to forego 1.64 hours of sleep for six months in exchange for a 10 percent raise at work.

The benefits of good sleep

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that adults get seven or more hours per night — sufficient rest helps people retain information, improves memory function and boosts creative thinking.