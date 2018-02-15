Barbara Corcoran: The simple way to make sure your kids don't grow up spoiled   

Self-made millionaire and "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran had a very different upbringing than her own kids. She and her nine siblings grew up in a cramped apartment in Edgewater, New Jersey. By age 23, she had already worked 22 jobs.
"We all had to contribute. We all had to hustle. We all had to show respect," Corcoran recalls. "I wouldn't say it was easy for my mom to raise 10 kids without enough money to go around, but in a way it was easy to raise good kids."
Corcoran, who turned a $1,000 loan into a $66 million real estate empire, says she "couldn't care less" about what her two kids think about her and her business. "What I care about is they grow up and not be spoiled rotten," she tells journalist Farnoosh Torabi for CNBC Make It.