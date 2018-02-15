CNBC Make It is hiring writers and editors in New York — come join our team!

Love discussing money and how to get ahead? Intrigued by the biggest names in business and their backstories? Want to work in a fast-moving, audience-first newsroom?

If so, CNBC Make It is hiring, and we look forward to meeting you!

The two-year-old website from the world's most trusted brand in business news is expanding its team and looking for new talent.

Make It is dedicated to making you smarter and more successful about how you earn, save and spend your money. It covers careers, leadership, entrepreneurs, personal finance and lifestyle for a broad consumer audience, and has quickly become the biggest and fastest-growing section of CNBC Digital.

Open positions in the New York City office include:

Supervising video producer

Contributors editor

Social media editor

Senior money writer

Lifestyle writer

Psychology writer

Entrepreneurs writer

Apply now using the listings above.

Like this story? Follow CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss: The No. 1 interview mistake job candidates make is surprisingly simple