If you invested $1,000 in Boeing 10 years ago, here’s how much you’d have now

The stock market has been famously volatile this year: Just last week, the Dow Jones industrial average plummeted nearly 1,600 points, and though this week has been calmer some investors remain on edge. But even given the market's wild swings and some lingering hesitance on Wall Street, an early investment in Boeing would still prove to have been a good move.

If you invested $1,000 in the aircraft-manufacturing company in 2008, that investment would be worth roughly $4,100 as of Thursday, according to CNBC calculations.

Your investment would have seen a lifetime total return of nearly 350 percent, including price appreciation and dividend gains reinvested.

In the charts below, all data splits are adjusted and gain-loss figures do not include dividends, interest, distributions or fees except on cash accounts. The portfolio value represents current holdings and the comparison charts represent current and historical prices of individual benchmarks, stocks or exchange-traded funds.