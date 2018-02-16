'Savage' HQ Trivia question reveals that millennials still have a lot to learn about money

Millennials aren't well versed on international currencies, it seems. On Thursday night, popular game show app HQ Trivia posted a straightforward question to the nearly 900,000 participants left playing the game: "What is the official currency of China?"

The multiple-choice format offered three potential answers: "renminbi," "yen" and "Chinese dollar," Bloomberg reports. Participants choked. Nearly 720,000 people incorrectly guessed the yen, which is the national currency of Japan.

The correct answer is the renminbi, which is often referred to as the yuan. Only 71,000 players got it right.

The question was expected to be tough or, as the game puts it, 'savage.' But while HQ expected a third of participants to get the question wrong, it tripped up a full 85 percent of players.