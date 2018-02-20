Research from Harvard Business School finds that rich self-made millionaires are the happiest

Gretchen Rubin: The key to your happiness depends on these 2 things 11:41 AM ET Fri, 3 Nov 2017 | 01:01

Previous research has lead researchers to believe that wealth increases overall life satisfaction but with diminishing marginal returns. This means that having enough money to cover basic necessities decreases stress and effectively makes people happier — but only to a certain extent. Once individuals have enough money to take care of themselves and their families, money tends to have less of an effect on their happiness. But Donnelly and Norton's research indicates otherwise.

"In general, our understanding is that wealth matters, but there is diminishing marginal utility. One limitation of our understanding is what happens at the higher end — the millionaires of the world," said Donnelly to Dolan.

With new data in hand from a large international sample, the researchers found that even among the wealthiest people in the world, money still brings happiness.

"The general finding is that more money does lead to more happiness," explains Donnelly. "So, while we've believed before there is diminishing marginal utility, the curve doesn't diminish as quickly as we once thought — and even when basic needs have been met, acquiring more wealth does increase happiness."

The researchers discovered that how millionaires earn their money also affects their reported happiness.

"Participants who reported primarily inheriting or marrying into wealth reported less happiness," says Donnelly. "It appears that those who earned their wealth attach more happiness to it."

