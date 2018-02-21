Here's how many hours of work it takes to pay rent in 11 major US cities

How many hours do you have to spend at work to keep a roof over your head at home?

A new report from SmartAsset calculates how many hours you need to work to afford rent in the 25 largest U.S. cities by looking at average annual take-home pay, average hours worked per year and median rent for each place. All data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau's One-Year American Community Survey. Read a full explanation of the methodology here.

In every place, it takes more than 55 hours to earn enough to pay rent, but some cities fare far better than others and, overall, SmartAsset finds, "Midwest is best," while residents in California have the toughest time.

Here are the 11 locations where residents have to put the most time toward their monthly rent check.