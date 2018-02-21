VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's how many hours of work it takes to pay rent in 11 major US cities

How many hours do you have to spend at work to keep a roof over your head at home?

A new report from SmartAsset calculates how many hours you need to work to afford rent in the 25 largest U.S. cities by looking at average annual take-home pay, average hours worked per year and median rent for each place. All data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau's One-Year American Community Survey. Read a full explanation of the methodology here.

In every place, it takes more than 55 hours to earn enough to pay rent, but some cities fare far better than others and, overall, SmartAsset finds, "Midwest is best," while residents in California have the toughest time.

Here are the 11 locations where residents have to put the most time toward their monthly rent check.

11. Dallas

Hours of work needed to pay rent: 64.5

Median monthly rent: $935
Estimated hourly wage: $14.50

Giorgio Fochesato | E+ | Getty Images

10. Charlotte

Hours of work needed to pay rent: 65.1

Median monthly rent: $1,052
Estimated hourly wage: $16.15

Charlotte, North Carolina
Anne Rippy | Getty Images
Charlotte, North Carolina

9. Phoenix

Hours of work needed to pay rent: 65.8

Median monthly rent: $960
Estimated hourly wage: $14.59

Phoenix, Arizona skyline
photoquest7 | iStock / 360 | Getty Images
Phoenix, Arizona skyline

8. Houston

Hours of work needed to pay rent: 66.3

Median monthly rent: $952
Estimated hourly wage: $14.36

Eleanor Tinsley Park in Houston, Texas.
Getty Images
Eleanor Tinsley Park in Houston, Texas.

7. Denver

Hours of work needed to pay rent: 69.1

Median monthly rent: $1,223
Estimated hourly wage: $17.69

Denver, Colorado.
Rudolf Balasko | Getty Images
Denver, Colorado.

6. San Francisco

Hours of work needed to pay rent: 71.9

Median monthly rent: $1,784
Estimated hourly wage: $24.81

San Francisco skyline
Kristine T Pham Photography | Getty Images
San Francisco skyline

5. Boston

Hours of work needed to pay rent: 74.2

Median monthly rent: $1,491
Estimated hourly wage: $20.10

Boston waterfront
Education Images | UIG | Getty Images
Boston waterfront

4. New York

Hours of work needed to pay rent: 79.6

Median monthly rent: $1,351
Estimated hourly wage: $16.98

New York, New York
Dave Kotinsky | Getty Images
New York, New York

3. San Diego

Hours of work needed to pay rent: 86.2

Median monthly rent: $1,552
Estimated hourly wage: $18.01

San Diego, California
John Rimggold | EyeEm | Getty Images
San Diego, California

2. Los Angeles

Hours of work needed to pay rent: 88.6

Median monthly rent: $1,315
Estimated hourly wage: $14.85

Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
Los Angeles, California.

1. San Jose

Hours of work needed to pay rent: 89.7

Median monthly rent: $1,919
Estimated hourly wage: $21.40

View of downtown San Jose, California.
Bernd Geh | Getty Images
View of downtown San Jose, California.

