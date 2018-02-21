New data show small companies with fewer than five employees are less likely than their larger counterparts to have formal policies in place when it comes to sexual harassment in the office, but since the #MeToo movement began, 5 percent of small businesses say they have fired or suspended an employee.

A survey of more than 2,000 small business owners found that half of small-business owners have a formal policy on how to handle harassment claims. But at businesses with zero to four employees, only 39 percent had such policies, compared to 85 percent of businesses with 50 or more employees, according to the CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey.

In the wake of the string of high-profile sexual harassment accusations and the #MeToo movement, firings and suspensions have not been common among small businesses, but Main Street has become more aware. Eleven percent of businesses said they've issued company-wide communications to remind people of sexual harassment policies and reporting procedures, while 9 percent say they've reviewed policies around diversity and gender equality in hiring and promotion. In addition, 7 percent have required new or additional training, and 4 percent have rolled out new reporting procedures.

Overall, 61 percent said they'd not taken any of the above actions.