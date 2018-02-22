3 simple things you can do every morning to be more successful

Morning is the most important part of the day. When you have a good start, it sets you up for success for the rest of the day. When you win the morning, you have a better chance of winning the afternoon and evening too. But when you have a bad or problematic morning, it's tough to recover, and your day can become stressful and unproductive. Here are three things you can do to win each morning.

First, get enough sleep. It's important start the day well rested. In general, it takes about seven hours for you to feel well rested. But 33 percent of adults don't get enough sleep and consequently are sluggish and lethargic in the morning. When you feel sleepy, you won't perform at your peak level. In fact, sleep deprivation has been linked to car accidents and negligence, as well as health effects such as heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

No matter how busy you are, find the time to get enough rest. This might mean not bringing your smartphone into your bedroom because it can easily distract you. Instead, set your morning alarm on your phone and place it in another room, so that you have to get out of bed to turn it off. Confirm that your bed is comfortable so that you can fall asleep quickly.