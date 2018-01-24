Billionaire Mark Cuban does these 4 things every morning

Billionaire and ABC "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban is a successful tech entrepreneur and the owner of the Dallas Mavericks. He's also almost 60.

But he hasn't used his success or his age as reasons to rest on his laurels.

"Every morning, I am rising, I am grinding, I am learning," says Cuban in a video he tweeted to promote fellow "Shark Tank" star Daymond John's new book, "Rise and Grind: Outperform, Outwork, and Outhustle Your Way to a More Successful and Rewarding Life."

Here are the four things Mark Cuban, currently worth $3.3 billion according to Forbes, does every morning.