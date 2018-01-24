VISIT CNBC.COM

Billionaire Mark Cuban does these 4 things every morning

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Billionaire and ABC "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban is a successful tech entrepreneur and the owner of the Dallas Mavericks. He's also almost 60.

But he hasn't used his success or his age as reasons to rest on his laurels.

"Every morning, I am rising, I am grinding, I am learning," says Cuban in a video he tweeted to promote fellow "Shark Tank" star Daymond John's new book, "Rise and Grind: Outperform, Outwork, and Outhustle Your Way to a More Successful and Rewarding Life."

Here are the four things Mark Cuban, currently worth $3.3 billion according to Forbes, does every morning.

1. Start the day with a positive attitude

"My rise and grind is to get up every morning knowing how I am going to kick everybody's a--, first of all, and then get after it," Cuban says.

The Pittsburgh native grew up in a working class family. His father installed upholstery in cars and his mom worked any number of odd jobs. But he's always had a can-do attitude, he says.

"People thought I might go work at a mill. My mom wanted me to learn how to lay carpet because she was concerned about my future.

"Nobody had high hopes for me," Cuban says in an interview on "Shark Tank." "But I was a hustler."

2. Tackle his email inbox

"Usually, I will do my emails — spend about an hour doing that."

Cuban conducts almost all his business over email.

"No meetings or phone calls unless I'm picking up a check. Everything is email," Cuban tells Thrive Global's Arianna Huffington. "Love it. Live on it. Saves me hours and hours every day. No meetings. No phone calls. All because of email. I set my schedule."

That's important to Cuban because the entrepreneur considers time the most valuable resource. "You can't buy it. You can't find it. You can't store it. You can't trade it," Cuban tells Huffington.

3. Get up to speed on current events

"Then, I will catch up on all the news."

Cuban tweets regularly about current events, and for a time, was on a short list of potential presidential candidates for 2020.

"If I was single, I would do it. For sure," says Cuban, during a court-side interview at a Mavericks team practice in October.

4. Educate himself by reading

Cuban is relentless about staying on top of new trends.

"Then, I start reading. Right now I am learning all about artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, that is the wave of the future. So when I have a topic that I think I need to get up to speed on to stay ahead of everybody," he reads about it.

Cuban says the first trillionaire will be an AI entrepreneur and everybody should be educating themselves on the topic.

"Whatever you are studying right now if you are not getting up to speed on deep learning, neural networks, etc., you lose," says Cuban, speaking at SXSW in 2017. "We are going through the process where software will automate software, automation will automate automation."

Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."

