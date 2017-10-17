Billionaire Mark Cuban on running for president in 2020: ‘If I was single, I would do it. For sure’

"If I did [run for President], it would be because I had something that I thought was a good solution. If I don't do it, it would be because I wouldn't want to put my family through that."
In addition to being frustrated by the lack of action from President Trump, Cuban says he thinks Trump is not focused on leading the country.
"If President Trump just tried his best at being President, okay. I mean if he wasn't the 'Campaigner in Chief,' if he wasn't a Twitter troll, then maybe we'd look at it and say 'OK maybe he's not doing a bad job,'" says Cuban.
Instead, we have a President who mocks North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un on Twitter and doesn't see the problem with doing so, he says.
"If he just did his job, I might not agree with some of his stuff, but at least I wouldn't be worried about something he tweeted causing someone to drop a bomb," Cuban says. "Stick to doing your job, and we all, we might think he's a good president."
Another case of Trump being too impulsive on Twitter, according to Cuban, is when Trump threatened an end date to the hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico, saying that the federal government cannot keep emergency responders in the U.S. territory "forever."
"We don't have one president, we have a guy who has three different personalities: The guy who is trying his best — even though I might not agree with a lot of it — to be President, the guy who is the Campaigner in Chief and the guy who is a Twitter troll.
"You take off the last two and he might be a decent President, but until then, and I don't see that stopping, somebody else has got to go and try to change the game."