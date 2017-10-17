Billionaire Mark Cuban on running for president in 2020: ‘If I was single, I would do it. For sure’

And he sees no way he would be able to keep his private life separate, especially when two of his kids will be teenagers in 2020. "Are you kidding me?" says Cuban. "On social media ... the stuff she is going to see. Would you want to put your kids through that?"

Cuban, who is also an investor on ABC's "Shark Tank," has been thinking about making a run for political office because he is unsatisfied with the way the current administration is being run, he says. He feels a sense of responsibility to do what he can.

"On one hand, it is patriotism. I do think I could do some of the right things. I wouldn't be a traditional politician, I am certainly not politically correct, but I think I have solutions," Cuban says.

In particular the tech investor is frustrated by the way President Donald Trump is passing the responsibility of action to Congress.

"The current administration — they try — but it's always about, 'What has congress done?' And I don't think that is the right approach. I think there is absolute solutions and I think I would walk in trying to deliver some of those," says the entrepreneur.

He's already working on a health care plan, he says. And he is "more than happy" to share that with the current administration when he has it ready. "I have talked to people there to tell them, and it is getting scored," he says, referring to the process of government officials estimating the costs and implications of a legislative proposal.