Trump: The federal government can't keep helping reeling Puerto Rico 'forever'

President Donald Trump on Thursday partly blamed Puerto Rico's devastation on the island itself, saying the federal government cannot keep emergency responders in the U.S. territory "forever."

About three weeks ago, Hurricane Maria battered Puerto Rico, causing widespread destruction. More than 80 percent of the island remains without power, and many residents still lack access to clean drinking water. At least 45 people in the territory have died.

In a series of tweets Thursday morning, Trump pinned some of those problems on Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico "survived the hurricanes, now a financial crisis looms largely of their own making," he wrote, quoting Sharly Attkisson, a host for right-leaning Sinclair Broadcast Group.

"A total lack of accountability say the Governor. Electric and all infrastructure was a disaster before hurricanes. Congress to decide how much to spend," he continued. "We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!"

Trump's comments follow Vice President Mike Pence's pledges of support to the people of Puerto Rico last week.

Touring the island on Friday, Pence said the Trump administration would be "here for the long haul," according to the Associated Press. He told the island's residents that he had "faith in President Trump's leadership, his determination to stand by Puerto Rico in this challenging time."

In response to Trump's comment, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted: "There is still devastation, Americans are still dying. FEMA needs to stay until the job is done." He accused Trump of treating Puerto Ricans "differently than other Americans when it comes to natural disasters."

The House could vote as early as Thursday on a $36.5 billion bill to provide relief funding for recent hurricanes and a wildfire raging in California.

Trump has faced criticism for an apparent lack of empathy for Puerto Rico amid the disaster response. In previous tweets, he urged Puerto Ricans to do more to help the recovery and called those criticizing the federal response "politically motivated ingrates."

Over the weekend, he tweeted that "nobody could have done what I've done" for Puerto Rico "with so little appreciation."

On top of the humanitarian crisis, the federal government has to figure out how to handle Puerto Rico's more than $70 billion in debt. Trump previously suggested he could wipe out the obligations, though the White House has walked back that statement.