These are the states with the longest and shortest commutes — how does yours stack up?

Feel like you spend half your day shuttling to and from work, and that you're slowly losing your sanity while stuck in traffic? You're not alone.

In the U.S., the average, one-way commute time is 26.1 minutes, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. If you commute to a full-time, 5-day-a-week job, roundtrip that adds up to 4.35 hours a week and over 200 hours (nearly nine days) per year.

But if the travel is getting to you, you might consider moving. According to a study by Best Mattress Brand, some states are worse that others.

Best Mattress recently analyzed 2016 commuter data from the American Community Survey, an ongoing survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, to determine which states' commuters have the speediest morning commutes and which ones have the longest.

The best and worst states for commutes

The states with the shortest, average commutes by car, one-way, are:

South Dakota (16.6 minutes) Wyoming and Montana (both 17.3 minutes) Alaska (18.5 minutes) North Dakota (18.6 minutes) Nebraska (18.8 minutes)

The states with the longest average car commutes are: