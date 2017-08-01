If your morning commute feels like it is taking a toll on your day, you're not alone.

The trip to work and back can be a cause of stress, and sitting in traffic costs U.S. drivers an average of $1,200 a year in wasted gas money and time. Commutes are also getting longer. The average American spent about three hours and 20 minutes more time commuting in 2015 than in 2014, according to The Washington Post.

So what else can be done in that time? A calculator by racechip.com gives you some fun examples, according to Cambridge News.

For instance, the average American's commute to work is 25.9 minutes, one way, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Over a week of traveling to and from work, that adds up to about 250 minutes a week in transit, or a little more than four hours.

In that time, Warren Buffett makes about $6,250,150 according to the calculator. Mark Zuckerberg earns $5,250,034.

You could have used the month's worth of commute time to watch all of the extended versions of the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy or read "Pride and Prejudice" twice, says the widget.

Over your life, the transit time adds up to 1.1 years. That is enough to have built 12 percent of the Statue of Liberty or 98 percent of the Empire State Building, according to the calculator.