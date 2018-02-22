Tim Tebow: Don’t do these 3 things if you want to be successful

While Tebow had dreamt of being a quarterback in the NFL since he was six, the athlete faced naysayers who said he would never accomplish that goal.

"It was always a dream of mine. And so it was more important for me to strive for my beliefs and my dreams than it was to settle for what other people thought I should do," Tebow tells Welch.

Tebow began his standout athlete career with University of Florida's renowned football team, the Florida Gators. In 2007, he made history as the first college sophomore to win the Heisman trophy, an annual award presented to the country's most outstanding college football player.

In 2010, the Denver Broncos caused a stir when they selected Tebow as a first-round draft pick for the NFL team. He would later play with the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles before wrapping up his NFL career in 2015.

"Why do we have to be defined by what other people want us to do?" Tebow says. "I think that's one of the silliest things that people get in their brain is that they let the rest of the world tell us what we can and what we can't do."

"If you live like that, you're always gonna be defined by other people, and no one should give them the right to define your life and the choices you make," Tebow adds.