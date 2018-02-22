Tim Tebow: Don’t do these 3 things if you want to be successful

Former professional quarterback Tim Tebow is part of a small group of athletes who have played in both the NFL and MLB. Over the years, Tebow says many people have questioned his ability to be a quarterback, let alone a baseball player.
Today, the 30-year-old athlete credits his personal and career success to his determination.
"I think it's important to strive for what you want and to strive for what you really believe in. So when I'm 50, 60, 70 years old, I can look back and say, 'You know what? I gave everything that I had for this,'" Tebow tells CNBC contributor Suzy Welch in a wide-ranging interview.
Here are three things you should avoid doing if you want to achieve your own goals, according to Tebow.