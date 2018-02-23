8 ways to be a great parent and entrepreneur (without going insane)

See if this scenario sounds familiar: You have a packed workday, but it doesn't stop there. To maximize productivity, you take calls on your way home. When you pull into the driveway, the door swings open and your children come running out to see you. You stick your index finger up in the air, signaling "one more minute." After you finish, you walk inside, half-apologetic that you made your family wait and half-irritated that you didn't get it all done; you're caught in a messy state between super-parent and rockstar entrepreneur.

A version of this happened to me every day and dramatically affected the relationship with my family. Something had to change.

Here's what I do now: On my way home, I pull over as I enter my neighborhood. I finish any calls, turn off the car, and load up the Buddhify meditation app. I go through a guided meditation that helps me change my state to being "father and husband." When I get home, I walk through the door present and joyful. This simple yet powerful six-minute state-change practice transformed my life.—Sharran Srivatsaa, angel investor and president of brokerage (western region) at Douglas Elliman; grew Teles Properties 10X in five years