'Million Dollar Listing' star Ryan Serhant's 5 steps to become a master salesperson

In the past decade, Ryan Serhant and his team at Nest Seekers International have built an extraordinary real estate business with sales of $630 million in 2015 alone. They have been ranked as the top sales team in New York State and No. 6 by volume in the United States.

Serhant is a master at closing deals and growing businesses. He also stars in the two-time Emmy-Nominated Bravo TV series "Million Dollar Listing New York" and will star in and produce the new series "Sell It Like Serhant," premiering this year. He recently launched a vlog to give an inside look at his life off-camera.

I talked to Serhant after his fireside chat with Gary Vaynerchuk at the first annual Agent2021 Conference, held on January 24 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Here's what he had to say about what worked for him and how to achieve high-level success in sales.