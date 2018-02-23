How 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler went from living in his car to becoming Marvel's youngest filmmaker

As a student-athlete at Saint Mary's College, Coogler took a creative writing class in which he wrote about a time his father almost bled to death in his arms. Afterward, his professor called him into her office and asked what he wanted to do with his life. He explained that he wanted to be a doctor, but his professor convinced him to consider screenwriting instead.

When Saint Mary's cancelled its football program, Coogler transferred to Sacramento State on scholarship. It was there where a professor told him about USC film school.

"It was either go there or play wide receiver," he says. "I was short, my prospects weren't the highest, so I jumped off that cliff and drove to L.A."

During his first semester at USC he lived out of his car and used his experience as inspiration for a series of short films, including "Fig," which chronicles the story of a prostitute trying to positively change her life while raising a daughter.

"That film is from deep research," he tells Filmmaker Magazine. "I spent Christmas break on the streets and got a lot of stories. I never want to shy away from the truth."

After his first semester, an unarmed African-American male named Oscar Grant was shot to death by a police officer in Coogler's hometown of Oakland. The incident, which sparked riots throughout the Bay Area, inspired Coogler to bring Grant's story to life in his first feature film, "Fruitvale Station."

With a low budget of $900,000, Coogler recruited some of his friends to be producers for the project. When "Fruitvale Station" was released in 2013, the then 27-year-old director received instant recognition from several festivals and film entities including Sundance, the New York Film Critics Circle Awards and the Las Vegas Film Critics Society Awards.

His film also caught the attention of actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone, who Coogler worked with for his second movie, 2015's "Creed," a spinoff of the famed "Rocky" series.