Why Warren Buffett is such an influential leader, according to 40 years of data

Berkshire Hathaway CEO and business mogul Warren Buffett will share his 2017 annual shareholder letter this morning and the business world will be taking notice.

The self-made billionaire has a serious following as a business leader and, according to one data scientist, Bufffett is a master at communicating effectively and inspiring others to perform.

His fans have proven they will go to great lengths to follow in his footsteps: He has motivated more than 160 billionaires to give away at least half of their wealth for philanthropic causes and inspired a $1 million bid just to have lunch with him.

Michael Toth, a data scientist at Orchard Platform and a former portfolio analyst at BlackRock, has made an effort to read Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder letters for personal growth as an individual investor. While he hopes to eventually read all of them, he used statistical computing to quantify and highlight Buffett's penchant for positivity over the years.