Grammy nominated musician Big Sean, 29, whose real name is Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, won't be going on tour this spring.

His "Unfriendly Reminder Tour," announced earlier this month, was supposed to start in April with the first concert in Orlando and performances in Miami, Houston, Atlanta and more.

But Monday, ticket holders received an email that the tour has been postponed, Detroit Free Press reports. That's because Anderson has decided to spend more time on his music.

"I've been in a deep creative space & decided I need to stay focused in the studio — so unfortunately, I am postponing my upcoming tour," he tweeted.

Anderson is following his gut, he says: "I learned in life you have to follow your intuition, I hope you do the same."

With multiple platinum records already, he's following a strategy endorsed by many other ultra-successful people: Trust your instincts.

Billionaire Oprah Winfrey told the Skidmore College class of 2017 that listening to her own thoughts and feelings has helped her make the right choices in her career.

"Everybody has what I call this instinct, this inner voice," Winfrey says. "Every decision I've ever made that led me to the right space and place in my life, I got there because I relied on that inner voice."

Tim Ferriss, an entrepreneur and early investor in companies like Uber and Facebook, agrees that it pays to focus on your instincts.

When he's making a career decision, he'll ask himself, "[What] am I thinking about early in the morning when I wake up or last thing at night?" he explains in an interview with Amazon.

"If there's an idea or seemingly frivolous project that I just can't get out of my mind, I'll follow that," he continues. "That scent trail is really important."

Apple founder Steve Jobs also cited listening to his intuition as a key to his success, and was a believer that your instincts will lead you down the right path.

"You have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something — your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever," Jobs said in a 2005 Stanford University commencement speech. "This approach has never let me down, and it has made all the difference in my life."

