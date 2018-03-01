VISIT CNBC.COM

Domino's stock outperformed Apple and Amazon over 7 years—now it's the world's largest pizza chain

Stranger Things actor Joe Keery recreates an iconic Ferris Bueller scene in a Dominos ad.
Source: Domino's Pizza
Domino's Pizza claims it has surpassed Pizza Hut to become the largest pizza chain in the world. The company reported $12.2 billion in global sales for 2017, edging out the former title-holder, which had $12.03 billion.

Theirs is truly a comeback story. In 2009, executives at Domino's reevaluated their business model in light of an influx of customer complaints, such as "Worst excuse for pizza I've ever had," "Microwave pizza is far superior," and, frequently, "Domino's tastes like cardboard."

Then, between 2010 and 2017, the company's stock appreciated more than 2000 percent, reports The Motley Fool, in that time frame outperforming the tech giants Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet, the parent company of Google.

Motley Fool's data extends to April 2017, when the value of Domino's stock was $180. Its value was $226 a share as of February 28.

President and CEO Patrick Doyle turned the chain around so successfully by heeding the public's criticisms and making better pizza. But, more importantly, hefocused on digital innovation and amped up delivery service. Domino's now employs more people in their IT department than anywhere else in the company, and over half of their sales come from digital platforms.

"With Domino's AnyWare, pizza can now be ordered through a variety of platforms, including Google Home, Amazon's Echo, Facebook Messenger, a smart TV, an Apple or Android smartwatch, a connected car, by texting, or by tweeting," notes The Motley Fool.

The company made ordering a pizza as simple as choosing a pizza emoji.

If that wasn't enough, Domino's also managed to recently land the long-haired "Stranger Things" stud Joe Keery as a spokesperson. He's featured in a commercial recreating the running home-scene in the '80s hit "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." Only, in this case, Keery isn't trying to beat his parents home; he is trying to beat the pizza he is tracking on his phone, because you can also do that now.

Domino's stock has demonstrated consistent growth for years, and Doyle is continuously looking for opportunity to grow further, he told the Los Angeles Times, even if it means taking risks, such as when they added voice ordering to their app three years ago.

"That's the sort of thing that's not going to generate a fast return, but that's part of how you stay ahead of the market," he said.

This is an updated version of a previously published article.

