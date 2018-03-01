Domino's stock outperformed Apple and Amazon over 7 years—now it's the world's largest pizza chain

Domino's Pizza claims it has surpassed Pizza Hut to become the largest pizza chain in the world. The company reported $12.2 billion in global sales for 2017, edging out the former title-holder, which had $12.03 billion.
Theirs is truly a comeback story. In 2009, executives at Domino's reevaluated their business model in light of an influx of customer complaints, such as "Worst excuse for pizza I've ever had," "Microwave pizza is far superior," and, frequently, "Domino's tastes like cardboard."
Then, between 2010 and 2017, the company's stock appreciated more than 2000 percent, reports The Motley Fool, in that time frame outperforming the tech giants Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet, the parent company of Google.
Motley Fool's data extends to April 2017, when the value of Domino's stock was $180. Its value was $226 a share as of February 28.