This $20 million Florida mansion has a closet just for $100,000 worth of Air Jordans

This $20 million Delray Beach, Florida estate has some cool and unusual amenities.
The couple who built the mansion included a walk-in closet designed to look like a Chanel boutique for the wife and another room entirely dedicated to the husband's $100,000 Air Jordan sneaker collection.
And the backyard is designed to look like the Four Seasons hotel in Bali.
Get an exclusive glimpse inside on an upcoming episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."
Here's a sneak peek.
The backyard is a dream, and includes a pool, a fire pit, cascading waterfalls and a giant Buddha statue.
"[The owners] were so inspired by their trip to the Four Seasons in Bali, that they wanted to recreate the Balinese serenity and tranquility right here at home," says Douglas Elliman broker Senada Adzem, who represents the property.
"They even hired a Feng Shui expert to ensure the perfect flow of energy. And obviously, they made it just right."
Inside, the mansion's grand entrance leads to a 30-foot-tall marble fireplace.
On the other side of the fireplace is an office, which features a hidden door that leads to a secret cigar room.
"The owner has a secret thing for cigars and a secret place to smoke them," says Adzem.
The mansion's dining room is decorated with a wall made of backlit onyx and a chain chandelier.
Upstairs, the mega-home has a master suite fit for royalty, which includes a white mother of pearl inlay on the floor — the owners' version of a red carpet.
But the mansion's real showstoppers are the couple's massive walk-in closets.
For her, there's a room modeled after a Chanel boutique, complete with sliding ladders and a chandelier designed to look like a ball gown.
"You know you got it made when you have a ladder in your own closet," says Adzem.
For him—a room that houses the owner's over $100,000 collection of Air Jordan sneakers, not one of which have ever been worn, according to Adzem.
"He felt like he truly made it when he could have all of his 300 pairs of immaculate collectible Air Jordans on display," says Adzem. "He actually is so proud that he's got a completely different closet for the shoes he wears every day."
Now Adzem is hoping to find a buyer willing to write a $20 million check for the property's ultra-luxe touches — the owners' personal items, however, are not included.
"It's going to be a super wealthy buyer who wants to entertain their friends and family in a very grand and glamourous way," says Adzem.
A new season of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich," premieres Wednesday, March 7 at 10P ET/PT.
