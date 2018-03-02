This $180,000 car can turn itself into a speedboat in under 15 seconds   

"My daily drive is a 911 Turbo convertible, which is a great Miami car," says Dezer. "But in traffic…sometimes you need to use alternative methods."

With his Panther, Dezer can exit the highway and drive straight into nearby Biscayne Bay, where a quick gear shift and the push of a button transforms the car into a full-fledged speedboat. In the water, it can go as fast as 45 miles per hour.