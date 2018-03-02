This $180,000 car can turn itself into a speedboat in under 15 seconds   

The WaterCar Panther is billed as "the most fun vehicle on the planet." That just might be accurate, considering the auto's ability to transform from car to boat in under 15 seconds.
The WaterCar Panther is billed as "the most fun vehicle on the planet." That just might be accurate, considering the auto's ability to transform from car to boat in under 15 seconds.
This $180,000 glimmering silver version of the amphibious vehicle belongs to Miami real estate tycoon Gil Dezer and is featured on an upcoming episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."
"My daily drive is a 911 Turbo convertible, which is a great Miami car," says Dezer. "But in traffic…sometimes you need to use alternative methods."
With his Panther, Dezer can exit the highway and drive straight into nearby Biscayne Bay, where a quick gear shift and the push of a button transforms the car into a full-fledged speedboat. In the water, it can go as fast as 45 miles per hour.
"I definitely think that next time James Bond needs to escape from a villain, this is the machine," says Dezer.
And though escaping an evil villain may be no problem for the Panther, there are sometimes complications. While filming "Secret Lives of the Super Rich," the cops showed up after a concerned onlooker dialed 9-1-1 to report a car had driven into the bay.
Catch the season premiere of "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" Wednesday, March 7 at 10pm ET/PT on CNBC.
Don't miss: This $20 million Florida mansion has a closet just for $100,000 worth of Air Jordans
Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.