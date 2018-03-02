Oscar nominee Margot Robbie says her family wanted her to quit acting

If you've seen "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Suicide Squad" or more recently the Oscar-nominated "I, Tonya," then you know that 27-year-old Margot Robbie's talent is made for the big screen.

But despite her striking on-camera performances, Robbie recently revealed to British Vogue that her family didn't always support her career.

"My family has no connection to the entertainment industry whatsoever, so when I started acting, everyone was like, 'That's fun, but when are you going to actually get a real job?'" she says. "And that went on for years."

But Robbie continued to pursue her passion.

She tells The Hollywood Reporter that at 17 years old she landed the role of a bisexual teen in the Australian soap opera "Neighbours" after hounding the casting director with calls. After her third year on the show, she moved to Los Angeles, signed a contract with the talent management company Management 360 and landed a role on the ABC drama "Pan Am."

Although the show was cancelled after one season, Robbie's performance opened the door for other opportunities, including a role in "The Wolf of Wall Street."