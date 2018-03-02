Companies with more female executives make more money—here's why

Carella believes some of the gender-based effect can be explained by neurological differences between men and women. He is hosting a leadership conference in May on the topic along with how unconscious bias can affect the workplace.

Studies have found some differences in the structure of and activity in the brain, a concept known as sexual dimorphism. A few years ago, Ragini Verma, an associate professor at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, and her colleagues identified differences in brain maps, or how regions connect. They suggest that this might help explain differences in behavior.

"These maps show us a stark difference — and complementarity — in the architecture of the human brain that helps provide a potential neural basis as to why men excel at certain tasks, and women at others," said Verma.

She "found greater neural connectivity from front to back and within one hemisphere in males, suggesting their brains are structured to facilitate connectivity between perception and coordinated action. In contrast, in females, the wiring goes between the left and right hemispheres, suggesting that they facilitate communication between the analytical and intuition," reports Penn Medicine.

The implication, in other words, is that men could be wired to take action, generally, while women may tend to be better suited to carefully analyze a problem.