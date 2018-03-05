Oscar-winner Jordan Peele explains why he didn't think 'Get Out' would ever get made

First-time filmmaker Jordan Peele will now have his name etched in the history books as the first African-American to win an Oscar for best original screenplay for his film "Get Out."

In his acceptance speech Sunday night, the writer-director thanked everyone for making the film the hit that it is today and admitted that he was once unsure about whether the movie would even get made.

"I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was impossible. I thought it wasn't going to work," Peele said. "I thought no one would ever make this movie. I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone let me make this movie, people would hear it and people would see it."

Peele explains to W Magazine that the idea for the script came during the 2008 primaries when he was watching Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama compete for the Democratic nomination.

"It had me looking at race and gender in terms of one another," he said. "The way some of my favorite movies — "The Stepford Wives, "Rosemary's Baby"— had dealt with gender was inspiring to me, and I felt like it was time that there was a movie that dealt with race in a similar way."