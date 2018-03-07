This rare $386,000 watch was modeled after a fighter jet

The rare BR-X1 wristwatch costs $386,000, a price tag higher than the average cost of new homes sold in the US in 2017, according to the US Census Bureau.
When Bell & Ross conceived of the timepiece, it was looking to create the next game-changer in the ultra-luxurious watch category. So the designers took inspiration from the cockpit of a fighter jet.
Designers made the casing on the watch see-through, reminiscent of the jet's cockpit.
CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" got a look at the translucent bling for an upcoming episode.
"This case is made completely out of sapphire," says Greg Simonian of Westime, a luxury watch retailer based out of Southern California. "Nine pieces of sapphire assembled together. That's very difficult to do in watch-making."
The sapphire used in the BR-X1 is pure to 99.997 percent (which means it's free of other elements), making it is colorless.
Behind the luminous crystal sits the watch's "skeleton," the intricate timekeeping mechanisms of the watch, crafted from titanium and stainless steel.
Bell & Ross created only eight of these high-end timepieces in late 2017. But if you're thinking about snatching one up, think again. The BR-X1 completely sold out with jet-like speed.
