Kevin O'Leary: 3 tips to pick a great bottle of wine for under $20

Kevin O'Leary is famous for his role as an investor on ABC's "Shark Tank," but you may not know that the entrepreneur has interests far beyond business and bottom lines.

In addition to playing guitar and studying photography, O'Leary is passionate about drinking wine.

He's the founder and chief sommelier of O'Leary Fine Wines, and even belongs to a secret society that meets to sip centuries-old vintages.

"I'm a member of a group called the Confrerie Des Chevaliers Du Tastevin. It is a secret society of Burgundy drinkers," O'Leary says on a 2014 "Shark Tank" episode. "Every 90 days, somewhere in the world, we gather and we drink wines as old as 1902."

At the meetings, participants drink from a tasting cup of pure silver.

Clearly, O'Leary is serious about his wine. So when showing off an $18,000 bottle on the Instagram of fellow "Shark Tank" investor Barbara Corcoran, O'Leary wasn't amused when Corcoran mimed dropping the bottle. "Barbara, that's enough," he says.