In five years, Grant Sabatier of "Millennial Money" went from having $2.26 in his bank account to $1 million, thanks to a side hustle that he turned into a lucrative consulting company.

"As soon as I began this journey, I looked up the best-reviewed personal finance books on Amazon," the now 31-year-old tells CNBC Make It. Since, he's read over 360 personal finance books and "the best book on money, period," happens to be the first one he picked up: "Your Money or Your Life," by Vicki Robin and Joe Dominguez.

The 1992 classic, which was recently revised and updated, changed Sabatier's relationship with money and his approach to spending and saving, he says: "The premise of it is that you exchange your time for money. And when you start thinking about how many hours of your life it took to save up the money to buy something, you really start thinking twice about your purchases."