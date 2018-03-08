Talk about customer service—Elon Musk responds to Tesla drivers' super specific questions on Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk is the CEO and product architect at electric vehicle maker Tesla. He is the founder, CEO and lead designer of the aeronautics company SpaceX. He is also the founder of The Boring Company, a tunnel-digging business aiming to solve the problem of traffic congestion. Oh, and he's also an advisor to Open AI, a nonprofit organization aiming to ensure safe artificial intelligence.
He is, undisputedly, a very busy man.
He is not, however, too busy to respond to random individual's very specific customer service questions.
For example, one driver complained on Twitter that his children became overheated in the back of a Tesla due to poor air circulation and asked Musk for ideas.
Put the kids in the rear of my in-laws' Tesla S & went for a 20 min drive. Air was set as cold as possible, but the kids were dehydrated & drenched in sweat after the drive. Turns out there's no air circulation back there. @elonmusk Any ideas? Love the car, but that's dangerous
Musk himself responded to the query, directing the driver to change the airflow settings.
If there is anyone in the third row, turn off air recirculation. Third row cooling happens by air entering from the front and exiting through the vents in the rear bumper.
The CEO's direct response impressed the driver.
Thanks! They checked the manual but didn't find the answer. Then they called customer service and the dealer, but no one could give them an answer. I really appreciate the quick response!
His response — and intimate knowledge of his product — impressed another Twitter user too.
This is the perfect example of a customer centric company and CEO. Elon Musk is a perfect example of how a CEO should be using social media to connect with the world and people.
It's not the first time Musk has done this.
Recently, another customer complained Tesla's navigation system was not smart enough.
Please fix routing for heavy traffic. We would have missed theatre last night, if not for darling wife using Google Maps on phone
Musk responded succinctly, indicating he knows of the problem and is working on a solution.
Almost done
Again, Musk's attention to detail was celebrated.
Thanks Elon. Just like everyone I've dealt with at Telsa in Oz, your speed to reply is greatly appreciated!
Another user weighed in with his personal frustration.
Can we fix the dodgy media streaming of tunein stations soon too? Pretty please :)
And again, Musk responded directly.
Yeah, that should improve soon. Software team has been buried in Model 3 bringup and tricky bug fixes, but that's mostly done now.
Musk is not doing everything perfectly, though. In particular, Tesla has been plagued with production delays.
Tesla had planned to be producing 5,000 Model 3 cars a week by the end of 2017 but it moved that deadline back twice. As of Tesla's most recent quarterly conference call in early February, the electric vehicle company said it plans to meet the goal by the end of the second quarter. By the end of the first quarter, Tesla will be producing 2,500 cars per week, it said. Tesla employees, however, are skeptical of the company's ability to meet those goals.
