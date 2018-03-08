Talk about customer service—Elon Musk responds to Tesla drivers' super specific questions on Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk is the CEO and product architect at electric vehicle maker Tesla. He is the founder, CEO and lead designer of the aeronautics company SpaceX. He is also the founder of The Boring Company, a tunnel-digging business aiming to solve the problem of traffic congestion. Oh, and he's also an advisor to Open AI, a nonprofit organization aiming to ensure safe artificial intelligence.

He is, undisputedly, a very busy man.

He is not, however, too busy to respond to random individual's very specific customer service questions.

For example, one driver complained on Twitter that his children became overheated in the back of a Tesla due to poor air circulation and asked Musk for ideas.

Musk himself responded to the query, directing the driver to change the airflow settings.

The CEO's direct response impressed the driver.

His response — and intimate knowledge of his product — impressed another Twitter user too.

It's not the first time Musk has done this.

Recently, another customer complained Tesla's navigation system was not smart enough.

Musk responded succinctly, indicating he knows of the problem and is working on a solution.

Again, Musk's attention to detail was celebrated.

Another user weighed in with his personal frustration.

And again, Musk responded directly.

Musk is not doing everything perfectly, though. In particular, Tesla has been plagued with production delays.

Tesla had planned to be producing 5,000 Model 3 cars a week by the end of 2017 but it moved that deadline back twice. As of Tesla's most recent quarterly conference call in early February, the electric vehicle company said it plans to meet the goal by the end of the second quarter. By the end of the first quarter, Tesla will be producing 2,500 cars per week, it said. Tesla employees, however, are skeptical of the company's ability to meet those goals.

