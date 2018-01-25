Once the machines in the factory were able to crank out bandoliers as fast or faster than the manual laborers, Tesla began sending Panasonic workers back to their employer, sources said.
Today, Tesla is winding down manual assembly as much as possible at the Gigafactory, a hopeful sign.
But one engineer who works there cautioned that the automated lines still can't run at full capacity. "There's no redundancy, so when one thing goes wrong, everything shuts down. And what's really concerning are the quality issues."
Many of the company's quality control workers are relatively inexperienced, make sloppy calculations and don't know when they're looking at flaws, according to several current and former employees. They said many quality inspectors were temp-to-hire workers with no automotive experience who Tesla hired via a staffing agency.
Tesla acknowledged the relative inexperience of some employees, but said new hires involved in battery production receive "extensive training, including safety training."
Two current engineers told CNBC that they are concerned some of the batteries being shipped do not have the minimum gap required between lithium-ion cells. These engineers warned that this "touching cells" flaw could cause batteries to short out or, in worse cases, catch fire.
These engineers said they raised the issue internally, but their concerns were shrugged off by managers.
A Tesla spokesperson dismissed these comments as "false claims," and strenuously denied the company is shipping hazardous batteries.
"The implication that Tesla would ever deliver a car with a hazardous battery is absolutely inaccurate, contrary to all evidence, and detached from reality," the spokesperson wrote in an email to CNBC.
The spokesperson also explained:
"Every battery in a Tesla vehicle has thousands of cells, the vast majority of which are at the same voltage potential as neighboring cells. Hypothetically, even if two cells of the same voltage potential were touching, there would be absolutely zero impact, safety or otherwise – it would be as if two neutral pieces of metal touched.
"Despite this fact, all Model 3 battery modules' cell positions are measured twice in manufacturing to verify process control and quality of outgoing parts. Conversely, if at any point in the production process cells are touching at different voltage potentials, they cannot be electrically interconnected. Over the course of the production process, we conduct three different tests to ensure the right number of cells are electrically connected in Model 3 modules."
The two engineers also said that Tesla doesn't do the same kind of "stress tests" of its Model 3 batteries which would be expected of other electronics or carmakers. Such tests could help Tesla figure out if touching cells (or any other flaws) are present in its fully assembled batteries, or if flaws develop or worsen with real-world use.
Tesla countered that it tests batteries in many other ways, "including shock and vibration, and high temperature and humidity testing, as well as thermal cycling endurance testing throughout design and via sampling in production." The company says this testing "is designed to prevent touching cells from being installed in any of our vehicles."