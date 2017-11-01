Tesla reports bigger than expected loss per share of $2.92

Tesla reported mixed quarterly results on Wednesday.

Here's how the company did compared with what Wall Street expected:

Loss per share of $2.92 vs. $2.29 expected according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue of $2.98 billion vs. $2.95 billion expected according to Thomson Reuters

Tesla said it had record deliveries of its Model S and Model X net orders and deliveries in the third quarter. Tesla said its production rate of the Model 3 is steadily increasing.

The company said it has a cash balance of $3.5 billion entering the fourth quarter.

Tesla shares were down 5 percent in extended hours trading.

The California-based electric car maker is continuing to ramp up production of its Model 3 sedan, after bottlenecks resulted in the company falling far short of quarterly production goals.

Tesla also fired several hundred employees in recent weeks, particularly from its Model S and X departments, and its solar panel business. The United Auto Workers has filed a complaint against Tesla with the National Labor Relations board over the terminations.

Tesla said it fired the employees based on performance reviews, but some employees and former employees said reviews never took place.

Shares of Tesla have risen more than 50 percent since the beginning of the year. Shares of far larger automaker General Motors have climbed about 23 percent, while Ford shares are up nearly 2 percent.